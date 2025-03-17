Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Lithium Argentina Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAR traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 797,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,005. Lithium Argentina has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

