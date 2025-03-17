Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

