Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 target price on Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter worth approximately $970,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 708.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 27.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 422.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,410 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Li Auto has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

