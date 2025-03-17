Lbp Am Sa Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $104.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.