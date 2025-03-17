Lbp Am Sa Has $299,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

FIS opened at $70.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

