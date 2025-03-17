Lbp Am Sa Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This trade represents a 9.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

