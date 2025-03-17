Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Landstar System by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $150.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.59 and a 12-month high of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

