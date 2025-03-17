Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $14.56 during midday trading on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

