Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $14.56 during midday trading on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.
About Landis+Gyr Group
