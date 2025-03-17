Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.39% of Knowles worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 54,279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 2,616,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Knowles by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

