Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Director Acquires $226,850.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $3,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 681.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

