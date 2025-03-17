Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.1% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

