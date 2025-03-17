Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Trading Up 2.1 %
STE stock opened at $227.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.92.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 48.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
