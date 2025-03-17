Kimelman & Baird LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kimelman & Baird LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after purchasing an additional 965,731 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

