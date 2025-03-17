Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,342. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
