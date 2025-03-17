Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Sells $258,600.00 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 13.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

