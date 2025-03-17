KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in February

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,935.5 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
Shares of KBCSF stock remained flat at $92.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.25. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94.
KBC Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Super Micro’s International Presence Makes It a Winning Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.