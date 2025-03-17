Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kaixin Trading Up 1.9 %
Kaixin stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $29.54.
About Kaixin
