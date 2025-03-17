Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 113,100 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kaixin Trading Up 1.9 %

Kaixin stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. Kaixin has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

