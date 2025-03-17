JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 685.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.41% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 743,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,117,000 after acquiring an additional 107,785 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

