JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. 114,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $70.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPEF. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

