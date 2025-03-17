Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

