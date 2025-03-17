John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 90.1% of John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone worth $154,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,290.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 41,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX opened at $141.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.21. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.82 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.68%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

