John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

NYSE JHI opened at $13.49 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.