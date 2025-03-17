John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
NYSE JHI opened at $13.49 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
See Also
