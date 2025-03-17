John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

NYSE JHI opened at $13.49 on Monday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

