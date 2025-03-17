Jensen Investment Management Inc. Sells 575,984 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,519,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 575,984 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Amphenol worth $174,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

