Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $233.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average of $221.55.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

