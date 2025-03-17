JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. JELD-WEN accounts for approximately 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,133,301. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 525,137 shares of company stock worth $3,719,287 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

