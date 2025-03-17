Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jayud Global Logistics Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:JYD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. 11,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,393. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jayud Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Jayud Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jayud Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. The company offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics, fragmented logistics services, and chartered airline freight services. It also offers supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

