Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JMHLY

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

Shares of JMHLY traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Jardine Matheson has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.