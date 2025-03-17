Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Jardine Matheson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.
