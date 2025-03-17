Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

ISUZY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. 62,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,754. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

