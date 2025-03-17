iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,244,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $215.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.65. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

