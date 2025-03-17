iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.