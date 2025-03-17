iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

