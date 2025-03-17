iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Position Cut by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after buying an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 229,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $37.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

