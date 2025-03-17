iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $59.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

