iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Position Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

BATS IDV opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.92. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

