iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2,966.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,994,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,012,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 731.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

