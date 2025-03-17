iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 281,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 368,370 shares.The stock last traded at $60.15 and had previously closed at $59.80.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

