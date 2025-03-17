iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,002,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,694. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.