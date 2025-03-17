iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.2% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $54,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after buying an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

