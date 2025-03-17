iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

