iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

IVV stock opened at $565.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average of $589.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.