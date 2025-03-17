iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
IVV stock opened at $565.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.10 and a 200-day moving average of $589.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
