iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $99,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

