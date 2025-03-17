iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 785439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.
iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000.
About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
