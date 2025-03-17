iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,573,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.