iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC) Short Interest Update

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Performance

ETEC traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF

The iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (ETEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in breakthrough innovations addressing climate transition. The fund selects stocks by utilizing an Adoption Curve that contributes to a companys aggregate score (sum of revenue earned from green technology and product innovation score) ETEC was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

