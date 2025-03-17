iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 61,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. 27,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.