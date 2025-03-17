iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iRobot Trading Up 20.9 %

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. iRobot has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iRobot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 2,040.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IRBT

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.