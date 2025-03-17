Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Emera (EMA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Emera (TSE: EMA):

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

2/24/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

2/13/2025 – Emera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE EMA traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$59.37. 63,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,483. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$59.88. The company has a market cap of C$17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Emera’s payout ratio is 112.40%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

