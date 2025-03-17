Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

