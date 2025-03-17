Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 6.8% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.