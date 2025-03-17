Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.47% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

